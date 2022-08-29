MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After one year of repairs and renovations, Mission CISD is set to showcase Tom Landry Stadium for their first home game of the school year.

“The repairs have been officially completed and all the testing has come back and have met all the specs necessary,” Craig Verley, Director of Public Relations and Marketing for Mission CISD said.

Due to structural issues identified by engineers on both home a visitor sides, the stadium was assessed for safety reasons.

“We wanted to make sure we erred on the side of caution and took their advice and immediately went forward with trying to get the repairs taken care of as quickly as possible while still making sure they were done correctly,” Verley said.

According to Verley, Mission CISD is testing out all the systems, sounds, scoreboards, and lights to welcome fans for the Friday football game between Mission Eagles and McAllen Bulldogs.

Mission CISD’s first home game will be at 7 p.m., on Friday, September 2, at the renovated Tom Landry Stadium, located in Mission High School.