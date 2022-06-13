MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission CISD announced plans to complete the transition of requiring students to use clear or mesh backpacks as they start the 2022-2023 school year.

A news release from the district said they had started to encourage the use of clear backpacks in elementary schools during the 2022 spring semester.

Type of backpacks for Mission CISD during the 2022-23 school year.

“We provided clear backpacks to our elementary students during the spring semester and encouraged their use,” explained Dr. Carol G. Perez, superintendent. “We are hoping most of those families will be able to continue to use those backpacks as the new school year begins since they were only used for a couple of months. We know this will also save families on back-to-school expenses.”

District officials said supply issue delayed the arrival of mesh backpacks for junior high and high school students.

Now, those shipments have arrived and the district will be able to provide students with a mesh backpack to start the new school year.

As back-to-school sales begin, district officials, want parents to know that students would be required to use a clear or mesh backpack as they start their shopping and planning.

The move to clear and mesh backpacks started this past spring and is being done as an added security measure, said the district.