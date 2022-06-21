HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – In an effort to ease the financial burden families face during back-to-school time, some school districts will provide students with a limited or complete set of school supplies to start the 2022-2023 school year.

MISSION CISD:

Mission CISD will provide a limited set of school supplies for students. The school supplies list can be found in the resources link on the district’s website.

“We know that current economics are stretching many household budgets,” said Dr. Carol G. Perez, superintendent. “It is our hope that providing some of the basics, and limiting what parents have to buy to start the school year, will help.”

The district hopes the clear backpacks provided to elementary school students in early 2020 can be used to start the school year.

Junior High School and High School students will be provided with mesh backpacks at the start of the school year.

DONNA ISD:

Donna ISD will provide school supplies for all students in the coming school year. Teachers will distribute the supplies when classes begin on August 22, 2022.

WESLACO ISD:

The Weslaco Independent School District has announced that school supplies will be provided by the district for all students for the 2022-2023 school year.

The district listed a few examples of supplies to be provided. The list included Kleenex, facial tissue paper, Clorox wipes, Ziploc bags, and more.

According to the district, this initiative was started by Dr. Coronado who would like students and parents to focus on learning and not on school supplies.

“I want our students to be in school and be in class and not worry about having the resources they need to learn,” Superintendent Dr. Dino Coronado said.

Supplies are expected to be provided at the start of the new school year at all campuses.