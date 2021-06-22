Mission CISD to offer free curbside summer meals

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Mission Consolidated Independent District announced locations and hours for its summer Curbside Meal Pick Up.

Mission CISD main offices will be closed through June 25 to July 13, however summer meals will be offered once a week at nine locations.

Meals will be offered to children 18 and younger, and each child will receive 7 breakfasts and 7 lunches, 14 meals total.

If the child is not present, but the parents wish to pick up their meal, they must show proof of child identity, due to regulations set by the Texas Department of Agriculture.

The meals will be offered from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday’s at the following locations:

—Bryan Elementary School

—Cantu Elementary School

—Mims Elementary School

—Marcell Elementary School

—Leal Elementary School of Technology and Engineering

—O’Grady Elementary School

—R. Cantu Jr. High School

—Collegiate High School

—Mission High School