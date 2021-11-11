Mission CISD to host vaccine clinics for elementary students

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission CISD is partnering with TLC pharmacy to host vaccine clinics at all their elementary school campuses.

The vaccination clinics will be available for students between the ages of 5 – 11. The clinic will be for the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine clinics will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of the following elementary campuses:

Friday, Nov. 12: Leal, Cavazos, Bryan, Alton, Mims

Monday, Nov. 15: Castro, Salinas, Waitz, Pearson, O’Grady

Tuesday, Nov. 16: Cantu, Midkiff, Marcell, Escobar/Rios

Wednesday, Nov. 17: Leal, Cavazos, Bryan, Alton, Mims

Thursday, Nov. 18: Castro, Salinas, Waitz, Pearson, O’Grady

Friday, Nov. 19: Cantu, Midkiff, Marcell, Escobar/Rios

Parents must be present.