MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission Consolidated Independent School District will host a Round Up drive to welcome new PreK-3 and PreK-4 students.

The PreK pre-registration Round Up will be held between 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. on March 6 through 10.

During the week, district elementary schools will have staff available to answer phone calls from parents interested in learning more about the 2023-2024 school year. Parents can also go to their nearest Mission CISD elementary school for help with the online registration process.

All registration will be done online on the district website.

The Mission CISD PreK programs offer two-day dual-language instruction that carries into the fifth grade, as well as a full-day PreK-4 program with no language or income requirement.

Age requirements for registrations include that students registering for the PreK-4 program must turn 4 before Sept. 1, 2023. Students being registered for PreK-3 must be 3 before Sept. 1 2023.

Out-of-district transfers for the PreK-3 program will only be accepted if the child has siblings already attending a Mission CISD school. Out-of-district transfers for the PreK-4 program are open to all who meet the age requirements.