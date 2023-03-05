MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission Consolidated Independent School District teacher has been selected to participate in a NASA LiftOff Summer institute program.

Renae Villalobos, a sixth-grade science teacher from Kenneth White Junior High STEAM Academy, was selected for the nationally competitive program sponsored by NASA’s Texas Space Grant Consortium and the University of Texas Center for Space Research.

The purpose of the program is to increase select teachers’ knowledge of science, technology, engineering and math through space education.

“I was very excited when I received the email that I had been selected,” Villalobos said. “I’m most excited to learn from NASA’s team of scientists and engineers to bring that knowledge back to my students.”

This year’s workshop theme is Planetary Defenders and will provide teachers with the opportunity to spend a week working with professional scientists and engineers.

“My students really love the units on solar systems and space exploration so bringing back that real-life experience will be amazing,” Villalobos said. “There is also an opportunity to become certified in identifying asteroids and meteors through NASA so I would love to bring that experience home to my students and possibly open the idea of that career path for them.”

The week-long workshop will be held June 23 through the 30 where educators will conduct experiments, hear from NASA subject matter experts and astronauts and network with other educators while sharing innovative lesson plans and ideas.