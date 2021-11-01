Mission CISD student arrested for taking gun to campus

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One student from Mission CISD has been arrested after taking a handgun to school on Monday.

According to a release, at around 10:30 a.m. the school’s administration received a report of a student having a gun at the Mission High School.

The district contacted police and issued a lockdown at the campus.

We are grateful for the professionalism of our staff and local law enforcement for responding to this situation. We are also grateful that the issue was reported and that no one was injured. Mission CISD

The release adds the student was arrested without incident.

The Mission Police Department is conducting the investigation.