Mission CISD shares how they enforce attendance in virtual learning setting

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — After implementing virtual learning at schools, districts are now facing a second challenge, making sure students attend class.

Mission Consolidated Independent School District’s (CISD) public information officer, Craig Verley, said they move quickly when they see students not logging in or past their cut-off time for absentee days.

He said they are not relying on their typical automated systems, and if it looks like students have not logged in by a certain time, then their outreach efforts begin immediately.

“We have attendance in recruitment officers that start working on those lists immediately to start doing some follow-up to those parents to see if there’s an issue or to remind them about logging in or support services that are required,” said Verley.

One issue that often leads to absences is equipment failures, according to Verley. When school officials can’t reach parents through phone or email, the next step is to do a home visit.

“Sometimes it’s a welfare check to make sure everything‘s okay and sometimes it’s the only way you can reach some families due to connectivity issues or sometimes financial issues, means, the lost phone service or electrical service are those types of things, and if that’s the case too, we can help provide them getting in touch with the appropriate resources.”

Verley said the absentees they see vary from campus to campus but for the most part, their attendance has been good.

He adds the district takes necessary steps because they want their students to succeed.