Mission CISD responds to mask mandate extension

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Consolidated School district responds to the mandatory mask mandate issued by Hidalgo County.
Hidalgo County Health Authority, Dr. Ivan Melendez, issued an extension to the mandatory mask mandate for all area public and private schools on Thursday.
Dr. Carol G. Perez, Superintendent of Mission CISD issued a statement in response to the mandate.
We greatly appreciate the support of the County Judge and our Hidalgo County health officials in helping us create as safe and healthy learning environment as possible. As masks have been proven to be an effective tool in slowing the spread of COVID-19, their continued use will be of great benefit to our students and staff until vaccines are available for our younger children, ages 5-11.Dr. Carol G. Perez, Superintendent of Mission CISD