Mission CISD requests four more weeks of online learning

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — The Mission Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) is not ready to let students come back to in-person learning.

In a release, Mission CISD stated they are requesting an extension of remote online learning for their district from the Texas Education Agency. (TEA)

If the TEA approves their request, the earliest date that parents will be able to choose to send their children to school for in-person learning is December 7.

Administrators hope that this additional time will allow COVID-19 rates in Hidalgo County to decrease to low levels.

While most students are prohibited from coming to campus, the district does allow families without internet connectivity at home to bring their children to school for in-person, virtual instruction.

About 80 students currently come to school in-person due to this exception.

If the extension is approved, parents will still have the option whether or not to continue to bring their children to school for in-person instruction beginning December 7.

“The additional time will allow for the continued lowering of community spread of COVID-19,” explained Dr. Carol G. Perez, superintendent. “It will also allow us to slowly transition more students back onto the campuses in a more controlled manner that allows us time to address issues as they arrive during that transition period.”