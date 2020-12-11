Mission CISD requesting school personnel be counted as frontline workers for COVID-19 vaccines

by: Nathaniel Puente

Posted: / Updated:

Mission CISD

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — The Mission Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) is asking Texas Governor Greg Abbott to include public school personnel in the definition of frontline workers that receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

“Governor Abbott and other government officials have repeatedly stated the importance of schools and their role during the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery process,” said Dr. Carol G. Perez, Mission CISD Superintendent.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has released guidelines on how the COVID-19 vaccine will be allocated. The guidelines call on health care workers to receive the first phase of vaccines, while front line workers receive vaccines allocated for the second phase.

While the guidelines precisely define who counts as a health care worker, there is not yet a published definition for who qualifies as a front line worker to the Texas DSHS.

Mission CISD’s board of trustees and other school administration boards are hoping that school personnel are added to this list when it is made available.

