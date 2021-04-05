Mission CISD receives $76M from Congressman Henry Cuellar

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — Last week the Mission Consolidated Independent School District received $76.4 million from U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar for COVID-19 safety procedures, according to a press release.

Cuellar presented the check to Dr. Carol Perez, district superintendent and Minnie Rodgers, MCISD board president.

We are very excited to have received these monies that will help our continuous effort to implement procedures that will safeguard our students and staff. Dr. Carol G. Perez, Superintendent.

The funds were allocated to the district from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The money is intended to be used to develop and implement COVID-19 safety procedures.