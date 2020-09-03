Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Mission CISD raises awareness for suicide prevention

MISSION, Texas — The Mission Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) announced they are focusing their efforts to raise the awareness for suicide prevention.

The district said, as September is highlighted for being Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, they continue to focus their efforts on mental health year round.

Mission CISD said they have a total of four Licensed Professional Counselors (LPC’s) that service the district.

“Our daily goal as therapists for Mission CISD is to educate and support every student in prevention, intervention, and support during and after a crisis event,” states Maricela Ponce, LPC. “As a department, we make our greatest forth effort in providing the best quality research base therapeutic techniques and strategies to provide guidance in managing, minimizing, and eventually terminating suicidal thoughts and behavior.”

This year’s COVID-19 virus has taken a toll on many and the Student Services & Guidance and Counseling department has been reaching out personally to Mission CISD staff affected by this through social-emotional support, along with counseling services, said the district.

