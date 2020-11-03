Mission CISD Purchasing Department earns merit award

MISSION, Texas — Mission Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) officials announced their purchasing department has earned the Purchasing Award of Merit.

The Award of Merit was created by the Texas Association of School Business Officials (TASBO) to recognize school districts, open-enrollment charter schools, and education service centers that are committed to following professional standards in the acquisition of goods and services.

“The purchasing procedures are an extremely important aspect of district operations,” explained Dr. Carol G. Perez. “Not only does the purchasing department make sure we abide by all laws and regulations, but that we also are getting the best value in all our acquisitions. It is another aspect of making sure we get the most out of every tax payer dollar we spend in the service of our students and community.”

The district said they will officially be recognized at a dinner on Feb. 16 during the annual TASBO conference, said the news release.