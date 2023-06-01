MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Consolidated Independent School District announced a preparation plan for the demolition of one of their historic buildings.

According to a press release from Mission CISD, contractors have started preliminary site work in preparation for the demolition of the Roosevelt School Auditorium.

Contractors have been instructed to save parts of the existing building by beginning the process of asbestos abatement.

The abatement process is common when demolition work is done on older structures to eliminate environmental and safety concerns during the process, the district stated.

The decision to demolish the auditorium was made by the district’s board of trustees after learning the building had not been usable and was deemed unsafe by structural engineers in November 2020.

The district’s board of trustees approved the demolition of the historic building in April 2021.

The existing auditorium footprint will be incorporated into the campus and building memorial, including additional parking for the campus.