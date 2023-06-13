MISSION, Texas(ValleyCentral) — The goal is to ensure all kids have access to healthy food during the summer.

The programs offer meals to students 18 and younger. Some districts offer meals to students even if they’re not a student in that particular district. Students with disabilities up to 21 years old can also receive food. The child has to be present to receive the meal, and no registration is required. There are multiple locations serving meals within each district, and some are offering breakfast and lunch.

“We do have all our menus have a nutritional analysis. So on our website, they can check all the nutritionals so there are special needs or people that have children that can’t have certain things, even allergens. Everything is on our website. So they’re more than welcome to visit our website and look at that information,” said Mission CISD Director of Child Nutrition Rosie Woodrum.

Serving times vary depending on the district and the location. You’re urged to call the school nearest you for more information.

If you have a student 18 or younger…they qualify for free meals.

Rosie Woodrum from mission cisd says the number of students getting the meals this year is significantly lower than last year. The meals do have to be eaten at the school because Curbside pickup is no longer an option. Serving times will be posted at each building and may vary by the day.

“We hope that the parents that are listening bring their children out. It’s it can save them a lot of money. Make sure that the children are fed. And we are here if they have any questions; please call us and contact us, and we will tell them where their closest site is open,” said Mission CISD Director of Child Nutrition, Rosie Woodrum.

You can also call the child nutrition program office at 323-3800.