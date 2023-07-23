MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission CISD is offering fans early access to reserve tickets for the 2023 football season.

The early access is available for all 2022 season ticket holders.

2022 season ticket holders can start reserving their seats online on Monday, July 24 through Wednesday, August 2.

The general public can purchase tickets online starting Monday, August 7 through Friday, August 18.

All home reserve tickets will cost $8 per seat for each game.

Mission High School will have three home games and Veterans Memorial High School will have six home games for the 2023 season.

Season tickets will not be available to purchase after Friday, August 18.