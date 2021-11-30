Mission CISD hosting vaccine clinics

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission CISD, in partnership with Hidalgo County Health, will be hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics at several locations.

The vaccination clinics will offer first and second doses, booster shots and the Pfizer vaccine for children, according to a Facebook post by Mission CISD.

The vaccine clinics will be available from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

There will be four locations for the clinics: