Mission CISD hosting vaccine clinics

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission CISD, in partnership with Hidalgo County Health, will be hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics at several locations.
The vaccination clinics will offer first and second doses, booster shots and the Pfizer vaccine for children, according to a Facebook post by Mission CISD.
The vaccine clinics will be available from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
There will be four locations for the clinics:
- Alton Memorial Jr. High (52 S. Los Ebanos Blvd., Alton, TX)
- Mission Jr. High (415 E. 14th Street, Mission, TX)
- Kenneth White Jr. High (1101 W. Griffin Parkway, Mission, TX)
- Rafael Cantu Jr. High (5101 N. Stewart Road, Palmhurst, TX)