Mission CISD hosting vaccine clinics

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Source: Mission CISD Facebook

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission CISD, in partnership with Hidalgo County Health, will be hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics at several locations.

The vaccination clinics will offer first and second doses, booster shots and the Pfizer vaccine for children, according to a Facebook post by Mission CISD.

The vaccine clinics will be available from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

There will be four locations for the clinics:

  • Alton Memorial Jr. High (52 S. Los Ebanos Blvd., Alton, TX)
  • Mission Jr. High (415 E. 14th Street, Mission, TX)
  • Kenneth White Jr. High (1101 W. Griffin Parkway, Mission, TX)
  • Rafael Cantu Jr. High (5101 N. Stewart Road, Palmhurst, TX)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Stories