MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission CISD students and staff honored the victims of the 1989 Alton school bus crash that left 21 students dead.

“34 years ago today, tragedy struck,” Mission CISD stated in a post. “21 young lives were lost, and our community was forever changed. Throughout the district, special observances were held to remember the 21 students who lost their lives on September 21, 1989.”

Photos provided by the district show students releasing balloons, bowing their heads and laying down flowers in front of a banner that says “Remember the 21.”

Previous ValleyCentral reports stated that the crash occurred when a Dr. Pepper truck ran a stop sign at the intersection of Mile 5 and Bryan Road. The truck collided with a school bus holding junior high and high school students, causing it to fall into a caliche pit filled with water.

Every year, Mission CISD hosts several events to commemorate the tragedy.