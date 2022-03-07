MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission CISD announced their high schools now have the opportunity to take part in a new aquatic sport.

According to the school district, they are now eligible for UIL competition in Water Polo. Mission High School Swimming & Diving Head Coach David Colunga has incorporated water polo with his athletes for the last few years.

“Practicing water polo motivated them and I saw the positive impact it had on the swim team,” Colunga said.

Water Polo was originally played through the Texas Interscholastic Swim Coach Association (TISCA) as a regular aquatic sport. However, TISCA coaches have been pushing for water polo to become an official UIL sport for more than five years.

Once the UIL made it official, the Mission CISD swim programs were eager to start playing.

Mission High School Senior Gabriel Cordova and Veterans Memorial High School Senior Gael Garcia have been playing on the same team since their freshman year.

Both seniors said they are proud to be a part of developing a new sport at Mission CISD and grateful to their coaches who took the time to teach it.

The district said Water Polo season takes place from August through October.