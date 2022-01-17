Mission CISD following CDC and state COVID-19 guidelines

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued quarantine recommendation guidelines for everyone. However, some districts are choosing to follow guidelines from the CDC and the Texas Education Agency.

Dr. Carol G. Perez, superintendent for Mission CISD said all decisions made are in the best interest of students and staff.

“We feel that these requirements are meeting our safety needs,” she said.

Dr. Perez said staff who have been exposed or tested positive need to quarantine for a week but for students it is different.

“For children, we continue with 10 days because that is the recommendation from our state health services agency, 10 days.”

Mission CISD students are not required to test negative in order to go back to school but must be symptom-free.

According to Dr. Perez, students who are in a quarantine period are given the option of remote learning while at home.

Dr. Perez said COVID-19 protocols throughout Mission CISD schools are still in place.

“Classrooms are being disinfected, our facilities are disinfected daily, wearing masks, social distancing and disinfecting hands,” she said.

Parents are encouraged to check with their child’s district because the guidelines may be different.