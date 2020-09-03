Mission CISD extends remote learning, will allow in-person instruction option in November

MISSION, Texas — The Mission Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) is extending its remote learning experience for students for at least eight weeks into the school year.

According to the district, the earliest date now possible for in-person learning is Monday, November 2.

This will be an option for parents to choose as the date approaches.

The start of Mission CISD’s school year is set for September 8.

Mission CISD hopes that from September 8 through November, COVID-19’s spread will lower in the Rio Grande Valley. The added time will also give the district more time to plan for the best-case scenario for students and parents.

“In the coming weeks, we will share the steps we will take to help make in-person instruction as safe as possible for everyone,” said Dr. Carol Perez, Mission CISD Superintendent, in a statement.