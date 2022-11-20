No Place For Hate by Luka Casanova, courtesy Mission CISD

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A group of young artists have captured the attention of judges in the Mission Consolidated Independent School District.

District officials on Thursday announced the winners of its anti-bullying awareness art contest.

The contest was aimed at middle school students to engage their creativity by raising awareness about bullying and becoming more inclusive.

No Place For Hate art contest winners. Pictured from left to right: Jamie (Luka) Casanova, Kaylee Gonzalez, and Emily Garza.

The winning entry includes a “No Place For Hate” message and was created by Jamie (Luka) Casanova from Alton Memorial Junior High School.

Her artwork will be turned into posters printed and put up in district schools.

The other two top-place finishers were Kaylee Gonzalez and Emily Garza. All three students received art supplies to encourage their artistic endeavors.