Mission CISD brings food trucks to campuses

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The students at Mission CISD are in for a treat as they now have the options of pizza, street tacos, and other delicious foods.

The district announced the start of food trucks for their students. They said the goal is to get more students to enjoy eating outside.

“That is what are the kids are always asking for and those are the favorites so we said, let’s put those on”, said Maria Woodrum, director, Mission CISD Child Nutrition.



A food truck at a Mission CISD campus.

Woodrum said the menu could change, saying they will ask students later if there are any additions they want to see.

The district said the food truck meals are free for students as part of the Child Nutrition Program’s community eligibility provisions that allow all Mission CISD students to receive their meals at no charge.

The new food trucks are located at Mission Collegiate High School, Mission High School, Veterans Memorial High School, Alton Memorial Jr. High, Kenneth White Jr. High, Mission Jr. High, and Rafael Cantu Jr. High.