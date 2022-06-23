MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a compensation plan to keep salaries above market values in the area for the 2022-2023 school year.

The board approval will give Mission teachers a $2,000 pay increase in the upcoming school year.

Starting salaries for a new teacher to Mission CISD this fall, with no experience, will be $55,500, according to a news release sent by the district.

Non-teaching positions will receive a 3.5% salary increase based upon the new midpoint of their salary schedule.

All other salary schedules are also being adjusted upward.

The board also approved a $1,000 retention stipend for all eligible employees who will receive two payments of $500. One payment in September and the other in December.

“One of the key elements to holding on to the best staff is to make sure you are providing the best compensation possible,” said Carol G. Perez, Mission CISD superintendent.