MISSION, Texas (ValleCentral) — Mission CISD has started an online alumni community called Mission CISD Alumni Family.

The district’s news release said graduates from Mission High School, Veterans Memorial High School, and Mission Collegiate High School now have a place to connect with classmates.

The service is free to any Mission CISD alumni who want to stay connected with classmates, said the district. By joining the online network, alumni can connect with old friends and classmates and help with reunion planning.

Superintendent Dr. Carol Perez said the district contracted with AlumniNations to help provide the service and that data security is among the priorities of both the district and AlumniNations.

Dr. Perez added that no data will be shared or sold outside of Mission CISD.

CLICK HERE to join the Mission Alumni Family.