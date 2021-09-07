MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Consolidated Independent School District added rapid COVID-19 testing to its health protocols, according to a press release.
The district announced the tests will be available for students and employees that are both symptomatic and asymptomatic.
Mission CISD will use BinaxNOW tests, which are administered via nasal swabs gives results in 15 minutes, and have a 97 to 98% of accuracy rate for symptomatic individuals.
Students will receive the test if parents give permission and will be contacted if the child is experiencing symptoms. Parents will be called with the results, according to a press release.
To give the district permission to perform the test, parents must complete a form that was sent via email or pick it up at an MCISD campus.
“Mission CISD reminds parents they should never send a child to school who is sick or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.”Mission CIDF via a statement.
As required by law, all test results will be shared with Mission CISD officials, Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department “to allow for legally required public health reporting and also for contract tracing.”
ValleyCentral’s latest headlines:
- Mission CISD begins offering on-campus COVID tests
- Mexico Supreme Court rules abortion not a crime
- Asylum-seeker demonstration briefly shuts down portions of California border crossing
- Brownsville Police arrest man who fled the scene of a hit and run
- Baby switch at Spanish hospital discovered 2 decades later