Mission CISD begins offering on-campus COVID tests

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Consolidated Independent School District added rapid COVID-19 testing to its health protocols, according to a press release.

The district announced the tests will be available for students and employees that are both symptomatic and asymptomatic.

Mission CISD will use BinaxNOW tests, which are administered via nasal swabs gives results in 15 minutes, and have a 97 to 98% of accuracy rate for symptomatic individuals.

Students will receive the test if parents give permission and will be contacted if the child is experiencing symptoms. Parents will be called with the results, according to a press release.

To give the district permission to perform the test, parents must complete a form that was sent via email or pick it up at an MCISD campus.

“Mission CISD reminds parents they should never send a child to school who is sick or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.” Mission CIDF via a statement.

As required by law, all test results will be shared with Mission CISD officials, Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department “to allow for legally required public health reporting and also for contract tracing.”

