EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three Mission CISD student artists were among 10 national submissions selected to be included in the activity book “Kids Safe Online“.

The Region One Education Service Center hosted a regional cybersecurity art contest in October 2022 and submitted 12 winning artworks to the Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS) National Cybersecurity Poster Contest for the opportunity to be featured in the 2024 Kids Safe Online Activity Book.

Deangelo, 5th Grade | Mission ISD

Victoria, 5th Grade | Mission ISD

Michael, 10th Grade | Mission ISD

Region One said the contest was open to all public, private, and home-schooled students in Grades K-12.

The students were asked to depict online safety, such as handling cyberbullying, safeguarding software and devices, preserving online reputation, and other topics.

Click here to view the national winners and the 2023 Region One ESC Cyber Calendar Contest artwork.