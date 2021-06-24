Mission CISD approves plan to keep salaries at or above market average

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — The Mission Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) Board of Trustees has approved a compensation plan to keep the salary of employees at or above market average, said a release.

Officials states in the release the salary for new teachers to the district, without experience, would be $53,700.

Teachers with 1-5 years of experience will receive a general pay increase (GPI) $1,450 (equivalent to 2.5%). Teachers with 6-9 years of experience will receive a GPI of $1,550 (equivalent to 2.6%). Teachers with 10+ years of experience will receive a GPI of $2,050 (equivalent to 3.5%).

The general pay increase for auxiliary, clerical, and instructional paraprofessionals is 3% of salary midpoints. Administrative professionals will receive an increase of 2.5% of salary schedule midpoints, said the release.

“The board members have been so supportive throughout the whole process, and this has not only meant improved compensation to our employees, but we have also been able to reduce our tax rate each of the last three years,” said Dr. Perez in the release.

The plan was approved on June 23. The 2021-2022 budget will begin on July 1.

For full details of the pay increase, click here.