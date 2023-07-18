MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In 2020, when the pandemic struck South Texas, the Mission Consolidated Independent School District faced an uncertain future.

Mission CISD didn’t know when students would return to classrooms or how the state would conduct standardized tests. Whether to mandate masks became a political hot potato. And the district suddenly had millions in federal COVID-19 funding to spend.

The school board, however, knew Superintendent Carol G. Perez would steer Mission CISD through the pandemic and beyond — because she had a nearly 10-year employment contract.

“And the problem with that is: If the board changes, how do you get rid of her?” said attorney Gus Acevedo of Pharr, an expert on education law who advises local school districts. “It happens all the time.”

CBS 4 News asked three attorneys with experience in education law to review the contract, which ends on July 31, 2030.

They all reached the same conclusion: The contract is illegal.

Texas law clearly limits the length of a superintendent’s contract to five years, said Christopher L. Tritico, a partner at Houston-based law firm Tritico Rainey.

“In 2020, when they extended it to 10 years, they violated the Texas Education Code,” Tritico said. “They exceeded their authority and gave Dr. Perez an illegal contract.”

Reached for comment, Carol Perez said that she would call CBS 4 News back. She never returned the phone call and didn’t respond to follow-up messages.

Questions about the contract surfaced during a school board meeting in June.

“We were made aware of possible discrepancies in the superintendent’s contract,” said Trustee Jerry Zamora. “And, as a board, we are going to review the contract to validate any of the questionable statements that were made.”

The Law

Section 11.201 of the Texas Education Code limits the length of a superintendent’s employment contract to five years.

“In the Rio Grande Valley, you see most superintendents on a three-year contract,” said Ivan Perez, an attorney with Weslaco-based law firm Jones, Galligan, Key & Lozano. “That seems to be the norm.”

The Texas Legislature passed the law to protect school districts and taxpayers.

In some instances, districts had approved contracts with superintendents before school board elections, Acevedo said. After the election, the new school board would fire the superintendent.

“I worked for a school law firm in San Antonio. We represented San Antonio ISD. And they had a buyout of like $750,000 because of the same situation,” Acevedo said. “They just couldn’t get along.”

A school board that wants a superintendent to stick around could simply extend the contract every year — keeping the superintendent in the first year of a multi-year contract.

The Contract

Carol Perez started her career in McAllen, where she was an English teacher at Crockett Elementary School, according to a news release from Mission CISD. While teaching, she earned a doctoral degree in leadership from Texas A&M University-Kingsville.

In 2013, she moved to Kingsville and took a job with the local school district. Within a year, she became the superintendent.

Carol Perez returned to the Rio Grande Valley in 2018, when Mission CISD offered her the top job.

“It is with a grateful heart that my family, friends and colleagues thank you for approving me as your superintendent of schools,” Carol Perez said, according to a news release from Mission CISD. “However, with that comes a tremendous responsibility; and that is to make sure that we serve our children first, our staff, and our community as a whole. As a team, we know that we can continue with the Mission CISD legacy of changing the world.”

Her three-year contract started on July 30, 2018, and ended on July 29, 2021.

In 2019, just a year after Carol Perez accepted the job, the school board extended her contract until July 2024.

“The first amendment was in compliance with the law,” Ivan Perez said.

In January 2020, though, the school board extended the contract again.

“The ending date of the term of employment of the Superintendent set forth in the Superintendent’s Contract, Section 1.1 as previously amended, is hereby extended Three years, to July 31, 2027,” according to the contract amendment.

Just eight months later, in September 2020, the school board approved yet another contract amendment.

“The ending date of the term of employment of the Superintendent set forth in the Superintendent’s Contract, Section 1.1 as previously amended is July 30, 2027,” according to the contract amendment. “That ending date is hereby amended to extend the ending date of the Superintendent’s Contract by 3 years, with a new ending date of July 31, 2030.”

Trustees approved the September 2020 amendment, which placed Carol Perez under contract for nearly 10 years, without any public discussion.

The Fix

All three attorneys who reviewed the contract for CBS 4 News said Mission CISD and the superintendent could fix the contract by reducing the term to five years, the maximum allowed by law.

Both the superintendent and the school board would need to approve the change.

“What’s going to have to happen here, I think, is they’re going to have to either reform it back to five years,” Tritico said. “Or renegotiate it at some point and get it back to a five-year contract.”