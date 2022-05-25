

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission CISD announced the sponsorship of the Seamless Summer Food Service Program for 2022.

According to the district, meals are free to all children 18 years and younger. Serving times will be posted at each building and on the Mission CISD Child Nutrition Program webpage.

The district reminds the public that times will vary and check the building nearest you for serving times.

Alton Elementary 205 N Chicago, Alton May 31 June 23

Midkiff Elementary 4201 N Mayberry, Palmhurst May 31 June 23

Pearson Elementary 315 Holland Ave, Mission May 31 June 23

Alton Memorial Jr High 521 S Los Ebanos Blvd, Alton May 31 June 23

Mission High School 1802 Cleo Dawson St, Mission May 31 July 29

Alton Recreation Center 349 West Dawes Ave, Alton June 13 July 22

Veterans Memorial High School 700 E Two Mile Road, Mission May 31 July 29

Mission Boys & Girls Club 209 Cleo Dawson, Mission May 31 July 29

Speer Memorial Library 801 E 12th Street, Mission June 1 July 29

WIC Alton Clinic #1 3509 E Main Avenue, Alton June 1 July 29

WIC Alton Clinic #2 3503 W 5 Mile Rd, Suite 5-7 June 1 July 29

El Divino Redentor 1020 N Los Ebanos Rd, Mission June 27 July 7

For more information call the Mission CISD Child Nutrition Program office at 956-323-3800.