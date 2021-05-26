Mission CISD announces district staff member of the year

MISSION, Texas — On Wednesday the Mission Consolidated Independent School District announced their district employee of the year.

Cristian Gallardo, an employee at Leal Elementary School of Technology and Engineering, received a surprise visit from district superintendent Dr. Carol G. Perez to let him know of his selection as the 2021 Mission CISD District Staff Member of the Year.

Pictured from left to right: Trinidad Peña, Leal Elementary principal; Cristian Gallardo, Mission CISD District Staff Member of the Year; Dr. Carol G. Perez, superintendent.

According to the district’s new release, Gallardo is relatively new to his position. He started in October 2020, but quickly becoming an indispensable member of the Leal team.

Gallardo was presented with a special award, a yard sign, and a $500 check from the Education Foundation of Mission CISD.

Congratulations to Cristian Gallardo and the other 2021 Campus/Building Staff Members of the Year.