Mission CISD announces revised curbside meals pick up schedule

MISSION, Texas — The Mission Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) announced a revision to their curbside meal pick up schedule.

Mission CISD said on Saturday, September 5 any child 18 years of age or younger will qualify for the meals program distribution. On this date the district will begin a weekly distribution of meals that will include 7 breakfasts and 7 lunches for each child.

Mission CISD said meals can be obtained on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The district asks parents and students to go to their most convenient pick up location.

Proof of children must be shown if children are not in the vehicle. Examples could be a meal ticket barcodes handed out this week, student ID, recent student report cards, WIC cards, or birth certificates, said the district.

Mission CISD will continue the meal pick-up program until further notice.