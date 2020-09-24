Mission CISD allowing some students back on campus in October

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — The Mission Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) announced that it is allowing its first students back to campuses next month.

According to a release, an option will be offered for families struggling with internet connectivity to send their kids for in-person instruction starting on October 5.

Mission CISD is currently working to ensure the safety of students, teachers, and staff for the arrival of these students to their campuses.

School district officials said this move is to allow students with lack of internet the opportunity to stay on the same page as their peers.

The district did not specify how many students would be returning to campus on October 5 but did mention they are reaching out to parents to offer this option.

“Internet connectivity continues to be a problem for a limited number of our families, even with hotspots because of the lack of Wi-Fi towers in their neighborhoods,” explained Dr. Carol G. Perez, Mission CISD Superintendent. “Our team has come up with a hybrid approach that will allow some students into school to receive virtual instruction by their teachers.”