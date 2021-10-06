Mission Chamber to host MERIT info sessions for businesses affected by pandemic

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Greater Mission Chamber of Commerce will host info sessions as part of their Mission Economic Resiliency, Innovation, and Training (MERIT) Project.

The City of Mission and Mission Prosperity Ventures, a non-profit, were awarded a $100,000 grant from the Economic Development Administration, which aims to help communities implement strategies to bring about change to their economy in response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MERIT Project is “is geared towards assisting existing businesses with recovery from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and improve resiliency to face future similar crises,” according to a release.

Info sessions for Hidalgo County businesses will begin Oct. 13 at the Greater Mission Chamber of Commerce from 11 a.m. to noon.

The events are free and have 40 slots available for businesses that have been in operation for over two years.

For more information and to RSVP, email meritproject@missionchamber.com or call (956) 585-2727.