Mission brewery gets its beer sold in stores

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — After a rough year, a local brewery in Mission is proving the comeback is stronger than the setback.

The veteran-owned Five x Five Brewery in Mission almost went bankrupt this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But now just 10 months later, their beers have signed with the largest alcohol distributor in South Texas, L&F Distributors.

5 x 5 Brewery’s Brown Ale Beer, named the Brunette Bombshell, will be on shelves in 19 different stores including HEB.

“We’re not Austin, we’re not Mexico, we’re the RGV,” stated George Rice, co-owner. “We’re completely separate than anything else and we have our own identity down here. We have our own culture down here and to be able to get a little bit of a taste of that culture out into the main market… to me means a lot.”

The RGV beer will be sold at stores in 45 counties across Texas.

