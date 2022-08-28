MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal ATV crash that killed a 10-year-old Mission boy.

According to a news release from DPS, the accident happened just after midnight at 12:11 a.m., on Abram Road north of Olympus St. north of Palmview.

According to DPS, Dylan Roque and other another male were on the ATV traveling south on Abram Road when Roque lost control causing the ATV to roll over.

Roque was taken to DHR Hospital in Edinburg, where he later died from his injuries. The passenger reportedly was not seriously hurt.

Troopers are still investigating the accident.