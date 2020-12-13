Mission blessing boxes are in need of donations

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) – What started off as an idea has continued a tradition of giving.

Mission Food Pantry Director Adela Ortega expresses donations this year are extremely important due to the pandemic.

According to Ortega there is an increase of residents across the city of Mission who have lost their jobs or are simply not doing well financially.

“Anyone that’s needing, the blessing box says take what you need bring what you can,” said Ortega.

According to Ortega, it’s rewarding to assist the community because one never knows when the help will be needed.

Residents such as Rocky Sanchez and Robbi Sanchez Salas are doing their best to spread the word to the community to help prevent blessing boxes from being empty.







“It’s just kinda sad to see them just empty,” says Sanchez.

According to Sanchez, the blessing boxes have been a huge part of her life once she saw how much of an impact it was for those in need.

Seeing the positive impact inspired both Sanchez and Salas to continue filling up each blessing box when they could.

“Even if it’s just one can, just go and leave it because somebody else can use that,” said Sanchez.

Salas says she is grateful to be doing something good with her sister and hopes others will feel motivated to do the same.

“Whatever we can do to help another family or someone just smile even with the most smallest things so that’s why we do it,” said Salas.

According to Ortega, there is a total of eight boxes across the city of Mission: