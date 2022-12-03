The State Capitol is seen in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, June 1, 2021 (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbot has appointed Horacio Pena as the 476th Judicial District Court for Hidalgo County.

Pena is an attorney of a private practice, who has previously served as a municipal court judge for Mission and judge in the 92nd Judicial District Court in Hidalgo County, state a press release from the governor’s office.

According to the release, Pena is also a member of the State Bar of Texas, Hidalgo County Bar Association and is former Region 10 Director of the Texas Municipal Courts Association.

Pena has received his bachelor’s degree in business administration management from Pan American University and juris doctor degree at St. Mary’s University School of Law, the release added.

Pena’s term is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2024, or until his successor is duly elected and qualified, according to the release.