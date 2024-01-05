MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Supreme Court entered a court order to appoint Victor A. Flores to serve on the Texas Supreme Court Advisory Committee.

Flores was one of the 52 lawyers to be selected to serve on the committee.

“Flores joins Roger Hughes and Eduardo Rodriguez as the only attorneys south of San Antonio, Texas, to serve on the Committee this term,” the City of Mission stated.

As part of his duties serving the committee, Flores will assist the Supreme Court in studying, reviewing and developing rules of administration and procedure for Texas courts, taking into consideration the rules of other courts in the United States.