MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission announced “Music at the Park.”

Music at the Park will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, April 8. at Leo Pena Placita Park.

According to a post by the city of Mission, the event will be free.

The event will feature live music, local vendors and raffle prizes for kids.

The event will be hosted by comedian “Compadre” and will feature performances from IDEA North, Crescendo Music Institute, Tanke, and Big Rene.