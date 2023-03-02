MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission’s amnesty program has begun and will run until March 31.

Those looking to clear up an old municipal warrant or outstanding tickets may visit the Mission Municipal Court, located at 1200 E. 8th St. between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Failure to appear in court and warrant fees will be waived, according to the city.

“If you can’t pay in full, you can make payment arrangements,” a social media post from the City of Mission stated.

For more information regarding the amnesty program, call (956) 584-5150.