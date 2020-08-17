Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Mission allocates $700K in COVID-19 relief for businesses

MISSION, Texas – The City of Mission announced it is accepting applications for a pair of programs designed to assist small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city said it has allocated an additional $700,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) funds to help businesses experiencing immediate financial crisis.

“We are concerned about the health and economic welfare of our community and we will work diligently to continue providing support during this crisis,” City Manager Randy Perez said. “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy. These business recovery grants are just another way to safeguard our community from the effects of this pandemic.”

The city also announced the Continue to Employ Grant. The city said Mission businesses may receive up to $5,000 to keep employees on their payroll. ($500 per employee, up to 10 employees depending on funding availability, 941 form MUST be filed with the IRS.)

The city lists requirements as proof of active commercial account (City of Mission water bill), grant application, copy of Photo ID (drivers license, passport or state issued ID), copy of W-9 Form, verification affidavit (signed & notarized) and only one application per business.

Business owners may download and print the application here. Documents must be filled out, scanned and submitted by email to missionrecovers@missiontexas.us.

The deadline to apply for both COVID-19 business recovery grants is Aug. 31.

For questions call (956) 580-8662.

