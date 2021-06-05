Mission 14-year-old electrocuted in flood water

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — A 14-year-old boy was electrocuted in Mission Friday morning when he stepped into a puddle of water.

Authorities said the puddle had an active extension cord submerged in it.

Hidalgo County employees were working to clear standing water from flooded areas in Mission when the 14-year-old was electrocuted walking between his house and a trailer on the property.

“We were here before the incident had happened, and it was my team that pretty much called and let everyone know the incident that had happened,” said Everardo Villarreal, the Hidalgo County District 3 Commissioner.

Villarreal said his office had received numerous complaints about standing water throughout his precinct.

In several locations throughout the Rio Grande Valley, there is still standing water as a result of the recent rains.

In District 3, Villarreal said that he has “someone visiting all of them, and seeing which ones have more priorities than others, so we can go and remove their water.”

Crews have struggled to clear out the water from some areas.

“Not only are we taking water out, we’re also having to clean their gutters. We’ve found tires, wood pallets, gallons, trash. And we need your participation so that they can do their job,” said Villarreal.

So much standing flood water can be dangerous for several reasons, not only the potential of exposed wiring in water, but pests and sharp objects as well.

Villarreal said the incident could have been avoided, and with crews still working to drain water, people need to remain careful.

“We urge you, if you are going to do any type of electrical connection, to hire a licensed electrician so he can do the job the way it is and protect your family. You can save a life by following those steps,” said Villarreal.