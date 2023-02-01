HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are looking for a 60-year-old woman who was last seen Tuesday.

Sindy Sanders was last seen in front of the Valley Baptist Medical Center Emergency Room near Ed Carey Drive in Harlingen, according to police.

Sanders suffers from dementia and “may be confused,” a Facebook post from the Harlingen Police Department stated.

Harlingen police describe Sanders as five-feet, nine-inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a long fur black coat, police said.

Anyone with information to Sanders’ whereabouts is asked to call the Harlingen Police Department at (956)-216-5940.