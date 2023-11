McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman reported missing in McAllen Monday was found and reunited with her family, police say.

Hilda Cuellar Salinas, 85, was reported missing on Monday at 7:56 p.m.

She was seen walking on the 1900 block of n. 24 Street in McAllen.

The McAllen Police Department announced that Salinas has since been reunited with her loved ones and thanks the public for their assistance in locating the woman.