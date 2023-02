BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department are searching for the whereabouts of a missing person, police said.

Armando Quezada Hernandez was last seen at 1 p.m. Friday afternoon, Brownsville Police Department stated in a social media post.

Armando Quezada Hernandez (Source: Brownsville Police Department press release) The Photo of the GMC Terrain is not the actual vehicle but is similar to the one he left in (Source: Brownsville Police Department press release)

Hernandez was last seen driving a gold GMC Terrain with Texas license plates PZP7145, police stated.

Anyone with information on Hernandez’s whereabouts is asked to contact Brownsville Police Department at (956) 578-7000.