Missing Kingsville professor found dead in Brownsville

Local News

by: Nathaniel Puente

Posted: / Updated:

Hueytzen James Wu (source: Kingsville Police Department)

BROWNSVILLE (KVEO) — A Texas A&M Kingsville professor was found dead in Brownsville on Wednesday, according to police.

According to the Kingsville Police Department, Hueytzen James Wu, 74, was located along with his vehicle at Boca Chica Beach near the SpaceX facility. He had been reported missing since Thursday, October 1.

Wu was last seen in Hebbronville, a town in rural Jim Hogg County.

Witnesses who last saw Wu reported to police he appeared dazed and confused.

Police also stated that “a large sum of cash was withdrawn from the account of Dr. Wu since the time he has been reported missing.”

According to Texas A&M Kingsville’s staff directory, Wu worked as a mathematics professor.

