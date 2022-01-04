Missing Edinburg woman arrested in Wharton County

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities in southeast Texas arrested a woman reported missing from Hidalgo County after she led them on a police chase.

According to a release, on Tuesday around 12:45 p.m., Wharton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies attempted to stop the driver of a vehicle that ran a stop sign and drove on the wrong side of the road near a public school in Louise, Texas.

The driver failed to stop and led deputies on a pursuit. The release states the driver led police to Highway 59 at speeds around 85 mph.

During the pursuit, the driver reversed and struck a WCSO corporal’s vehicle. Eventually, the driver stopped their vehicle on the side of the roadway in a pasture.

Deputies arrested the driver, later identified as Jessica Garcia, 45, a resident from Edinburg.

Investigators discovered that Garcia was reported missing in Hidalgo County.

She has been transported to the Wharton County Jail as deputies attempt to learn more information from Hidalgo County officials.